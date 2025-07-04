Sageworth Trust Co Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sageworth Trust Co lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

