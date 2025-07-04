Phraction Management LLC Has $7.15 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Phraction Management LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.4% of Phraction Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Visa by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,405,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $50,378,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,345,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,729,901,000 after buying an additional 1,689,926 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,816,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,526,660,000 after buying an additional 866,596 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,277,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,356,614,000 after buying an additional 241,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,260,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,771,116,000 after buying an additional 2,785,707 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,772,810. This represents a 63.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,478 shares of company stock valued at $33,717,733. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
NYSE V opened at $358.70 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $355.33 and its 200-day moving average is $340.96. The company has a market capitalization of $661.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
