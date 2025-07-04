Phraction Management LLC Has $7.15 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Phraction Management LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.4% of Phraction Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Visa by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,405,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $50,378,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,345,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,729,901,000 after buying an additional 1,689,926 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,816,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,526,660,000 after buying an additional 866,596 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,277,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,356,614,000 after buying an additional 241,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,260,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,771,116,000 after buying an additional 2,785,707 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,772,810. This represents a 63.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,478 shares of company stock valued at $33,717,733. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, June 13th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on V

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $358.70 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $355.33 and its 200-day moving average is $340.96. The company has a market capitalization of $661.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.