DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 188,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,013,000 after buying an additional 39,957 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 78,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $100.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.00.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 169.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Fermium Researc raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

