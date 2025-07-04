iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYW. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after buying an additional 34,083 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $175.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.38 and a 200 day moving average of $154.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.55 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

