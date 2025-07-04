Novem Group Acquires 1,399 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Novem Group boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Novem Group’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,927,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $870,311,000 after acquiring an additional 96,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,916,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,510,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,784,000 after purchasing an additional 27,367 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,983,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,952,000 after buying an additional 261,305 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,969,000 after buying an additional 185,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL stock opened at $171.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.90 and a 52-week high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 20.04%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.01%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

