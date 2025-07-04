603 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Bought by North Capital Inc.

North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,510,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fedenia Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Fedenia Advisers LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $164.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.82. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $93.17 and a one year high of $168.44.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 68.84% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.5107 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 31.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $181.00 price objective on Cardinal Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.