1,159 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Purchased by North Capital Inc.

North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $93.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $96.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

