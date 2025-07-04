MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.11% of MGM Resorts International worth $8,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut MGM Resorts International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.06.

Shares of MGM opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.76. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $47.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 20.64%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,377,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 281,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,693,077.90. This trade represents a 12.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $1,925,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,627,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,585,769.02. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,261 shares of company stock worth $3,486,367. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

