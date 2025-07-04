D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $13.47 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,979 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $13,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 1,027.3% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 77.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Quanta Services from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $398.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $354.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.95.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $386.51 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $387.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.25. The firm has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.