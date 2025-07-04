iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stake Lessened by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 249.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.91 and a 12-month high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.3712 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.