Private Trust Co. NA Buys 5,330 Shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

BINC stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a 12 month low of $50.84 and a 12 month high of $53.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.20.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

