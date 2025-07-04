Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.37 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 58.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $847,000. Stenger Family Office LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,144,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,254,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $517.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $505.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.73. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $533.78.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (up from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.19.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

