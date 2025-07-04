Novem Group Increases Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Novem Group raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,184 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the quarter. Novem Group’s holdings in DexCom were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 99.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 672 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in DexCom by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 55,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 9,398 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 47,984 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $82.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.74, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $117.19.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $228,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 56,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,903.73. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $842,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 95,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,336.56. This represents a 9.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,732 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Cfra Research raised shares of DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

