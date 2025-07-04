BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Position Boosted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,402,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 13,992 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Intellus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth $175,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHK opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.0746 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

