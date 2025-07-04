Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,132,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,235,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,735 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,299,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,323 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,737.3% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 520,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,026,000 after acquiring an additional 492,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,482.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 499,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,064,000 after purchasing an additional 468,083 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

AMLP opened at $49.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.65. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $43.75 and a 12 month high of $53.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

About Alerian MLP ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. This is a boost from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

