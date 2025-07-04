D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,416.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,044,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,735 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,729,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,630,000 after acquiring an additional 739,540 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,533,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 946,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,888,000 after acquiring an additional 518,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,033,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $109.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.66. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.04 and a 1-year high of $111.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

