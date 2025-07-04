Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 771 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 17,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 892.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 54,535 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $48,749,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 861,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,349,000 after purchasing an additional 32,004 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $1,022,715.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 111,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,680.45. The trade was a 9.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $664,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 211,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,552,957.15. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,659. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.06.

NDAQ stock opened at $89.93 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.95 and a 12 month high of $90.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.26. The stock has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

