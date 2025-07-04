Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.54 Million Stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarity Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 81,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 306,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,264,000 after acquiring an additional 30,861 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period.

SDVY opened at $36.43 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average is $34.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1178 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

