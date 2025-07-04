Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 4,371 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth $313,412,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 626.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,350,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,751,000 after buying an additional 2,026,589 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $198,031,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,940,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,493,000 after buying an additional 1,335,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 13,974.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,112,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,427,000 after buying an additional 1,104,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $107.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.04 and its 200-day moving average is $111.13. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $89.25 and a one year high of $125.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

BRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.85.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

