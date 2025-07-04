Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,303,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,944 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 4.14% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $246,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCCS. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Lauren Young sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $272,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,562,344 shares in the company, valued at $14,186,083.52. This represents a 95.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Wei sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $272,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,562,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,186,083.52. This represents a 95.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE:CCCS opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.00 and a beta of 0.74. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $251.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCCS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCCS

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.