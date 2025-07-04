Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,303,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,944 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 4.14% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $246,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCCS. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at CCC Intelligent Solutions
In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Lauren Young sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $272,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,562,344 shares in the company, valued at $14,186,083.52. This represents a 95.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Wei sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $272,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,562,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,186,083.52. This represents a 95.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Up 2.1%
CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $251.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCCS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.
About CCC Intelligent Solutions
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.
