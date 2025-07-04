Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 281,869 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 277.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 383,617 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,869 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RUN. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 19.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 12.1% in the first quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 120.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $543,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,408,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,306,938.34. This represents a 3.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 19,343 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $130,371.82. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 399,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,173.46. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,993 shares of company stock worth $612,979. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RUN opened at $10.44 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.60.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.42. Sunrun had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 129.97%. The company had revenue of $504.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sunrun from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sunrun from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Sunrun from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.26.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

