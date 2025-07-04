Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.6% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $699.55.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CRO Cameron Brooks sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.76, for a total transaction of $2,222,280.00. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 19,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,405,559.72. The trade was a 13.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $4,493,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,482,400. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,642 shares of company stock valued at $30,500,428 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $795.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $733.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $634.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1-year low of $279.02 and a 1-year high of $830.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.14, a PEG ratio of 89.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $603.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

