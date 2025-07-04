Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $4,960,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 165,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,868,055.10. This trade represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $311.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $279.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.40.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $334.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $130.08 and a 1-year high of $334.48.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 47.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

