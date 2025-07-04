Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXY. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,236,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $209,349,000 after purchasing an additional 229,210 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,337,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,238,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.38.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $43.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.01. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $64.76.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.