Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER) Stock Position Lowered by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,432 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Ferrovial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FER opened at $53.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.14. Ferrovial SE has a 52-week low of $37.93 and a 52-week high of $56.43.

Ferrovial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3029 per share. This is an increase from Ferrovial’s previous — dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FER. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Ferrovial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrovial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Ferrovial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrovial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ferrovial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

