Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Kennon Green & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 43,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $173.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.89. Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $140.13 and a 52-week high of $208.03. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.30.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,321 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,175. The trade was a 4.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total transaction of $153,025.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,387.34. This trade represents a 24.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,008,118. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HSY

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.