Richard M. Cashin, Jr. Sells 212,398 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Stock

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) Director Richard M. Cashin, Jr. sold 212,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $2,196,195.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 176,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,606.74. The trade was a 54.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Titan International Stock Performance

Shares of TWI stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.05 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $7.93. Titan International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.86 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TWI shares. Noble Financial started coverage on Titan International in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Titan International in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Titan International by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 32,023 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Titan International by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

