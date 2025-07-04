Greenland Technologies (GTEC) and The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenland Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Greenland Technologies $83.94 million $14.07 million 1.79 Greenland Technologies Competitors $3.67 billion $265.22 million 6.08

Greenland Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Greenland Technologies. Greenland Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Greenland Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 47.2% of Greenland Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenland Technologies 18.78% 24.71% 11.71% Greenland Technologies Competitors -154.16% -93.85% -8.47%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Greenland Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Greenland Technologies has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenland Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 0.80, indicating that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Greenland Technologies beats its rivals on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells components and products for material handling industries worldwide. The company offers transmission products, such as transmission systems and integrated powertrain primarily for electric forklift trucks; electric industrial heavy equipment, including electric wheeled front loader, electric excavator, and electric lithium forklifts; and provides charging solutions. Its products are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation was and is headquartered in East Windsor, New Jersey.

