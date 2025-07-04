Financial Survey: International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) versus Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR)

International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS – Get Free Report) and Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Isotopes and Bruker”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Isotopes $13.90 million 2.73 $10,000.00 N/A N/A Bruker $3.37 billion 1.91 $113.10 million $0.52 81.58

Analyst Recommendations

Bruker has higher revenue and earnings than International Isotopes.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for International Isotopes and Bruker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Isotopes 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bruker 0 6 4 0 2.40

Bruker has a consensus target price of $52.89, indicating a potential upside of 24.68%. Given Bruker’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bruker is more favorable than International Isotopes.

Risk and Volatility

International Isotopes has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bruker has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Bruker shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of International Isotopes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Bruker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares International Isotopes and Bruker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Isotopes 0.35% 1.21% 0.30% Bruker 2.31% 19.47% 5.95%

Summary

Bruker beats International Isotopes on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Isotopes

International Isotopes Inc. manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, and Fluorine Products. The Nuclear Medicine Standards segment manufactures sources and standards associated with single photon emission computed and positron emission tomography imaging, patient positioning, and calibration or operational testing of dose measuring equipment for the nuclear pharmacy industry. This segment also offers flood sources, dose calibrators, rod sources, flexible and rigid rulers, spot and pen point markers, and various specialty design items. The Cobalt Products segment produces bulk cobalt; fabricates cobalt capsules for radiation therapy and various industrial applications; and recycles expended cobalt sources. The Radiochemical Products segment produces and distributes various isotopically pure radiochemicals and sodium iodide I-131 generic drug product for medical, industrial, and research applications. The Fluorine Products segment is involved in the production of small-scale qualification samples of high purity fluoride gas for various industrial applications, as well as development of laboratory and analytical processes required to support the planned uranium de-conversion and fluorine extraction facility. The company sells its products directly to end users and distributors. International Isotopes Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools, and single and multiple modality systems; life science mass spectrometry; MALDI Biotyper rapid pathogen identification platform and related test kits, DNA test strips, and fluorescence-based polymerase chain reaction technology; genotype and fluorotype molecular diagnostics kits; research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions; SARS-CoV 2 testing for the diagnosis of COVID-19 infection; and Fluorotyper-SARS-CoV 2 plus kits. It also provides range of portable analytical and bioanalytical detection systems, and related products; X-ray instruments; analytical tools for electron microscopes, as well as handheld, portable, and mobile X-ray fluorescence spectrometry instruments; atomic force microscopy instrumentation; non-contact nanometer resolution solution topography; and automated X-ray metrology, automated AFM defect-detection, and photomask repair and cleaning equipment. In addition, the company offers advanced optical fluorescence microscopy instruments; products and services to support the multi-omics needs of researchers in translational research, drug, and biomarker discovery; superconducting materials, such as metallic low temperature superconductors; devices and complex tools based on metallic low temperature superconductors; and non-superconducting high technology tools, such as synchrotron and beamline instrumentation. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

