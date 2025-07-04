Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 41,480 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of NetEase by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,725,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,818 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 3,632,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,088,000 after purchasing an additional 354,273 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,599,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,137,000 after purchasing an additional 69,789 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 7,698.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,817,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of NetEase by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,649,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,395,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $133.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.69. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.85 and a fifty-two week high of $135.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.81.

NetEase Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

See Also

