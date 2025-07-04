Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 1,601 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $590,279,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $577,012,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,159,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,077,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,449,000 after buying an additional 1,436,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,662,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $220.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $221.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Baird R W upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

