Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $4.32 Million Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,065 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 297.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $355.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.31 and its 200 day moving average is $242.92. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $382.00. The stock has a market cap of $90.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.59, a PEG ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.24). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $353.30 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 target price (up from $293.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.06.

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.29, for a total transaction of $8,457,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares in the company, valued at $177,940.54. This represents a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total transaction of $3,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 82,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,702,833.92. This trade represents a 10.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 685,915 shares of company stock worth $222,081,432. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

