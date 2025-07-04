Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 154 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,729 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 29.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 453 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,311 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 460,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,696,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $1,426,900.00. Following the sale, the president owned 120,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ FANG opened at $140.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $234.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.