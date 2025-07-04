TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 65.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTE. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Dbs Bank upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.96.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $63.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.35. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $52.78 and a 52-week high of $71.03. The firm has a market cap of $151.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $47.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be given a $0.7108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 4.54%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.81%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

