Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 920 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 197,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 401.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $25,299.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,185.04. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.2%

Energy Transfer stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

