SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,528,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,951,000 after purchasing an additional 567,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,159,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,311,000 after buying an additional 290,370 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,000,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 278,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,578,000 after acquiring an additional 41,497 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,398,000 after acquiring an additional 25,328 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $97.56 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $109.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

