Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 49,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 18,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 8.0% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 23,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 273,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.8%

SLB opened at $35.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 21.76%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,969.50. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

