Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Marriott International by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total transaction of $3,166,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 124,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,741,281.30. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $270,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,832.04. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,710. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Melius Research raised shares of Marriott International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Marriott International Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $280.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $307.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.78.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 100.64%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.52%.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.