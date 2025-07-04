Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 118 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 829 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK stock opened at $315.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.48 and its 200-day moving average is $285.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.03 and a 1 year high of $326.62.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Autodesk from $374.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.45.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,065.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,600. This represents a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,885. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

