Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,363,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 652.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,981,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,094 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,574,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,648 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 19,102.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,544,000 after purchasing an additional 911,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,838.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 877,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,712,000 after buying an additional 832,358 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $132.08 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.44 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.38.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $274,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,046.10. This represents a 49.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

