Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $286,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRI opened at $14.55 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $100.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1509 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

