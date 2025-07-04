SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 92.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,098 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $22,880,000. Opulen Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $991,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000.

NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $164.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.09. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $137.58 and a twelve month high of $164.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.92.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

