Digital Media Stocks To Follow Now – July 1st

Adobe, Alibaba Group, Sunrun, Digital Realty Trust, and Rocket Companies are the five Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that create, distribute or monetize content through online platforms—ranging from video-streaming and social networks to digital advertising and gaming. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the growth of internet-based content consumption, targeted advertising revenues and subscription-driven business models. Their performance typically hinges on metrics such as user growth, engagement levels, ad spending and technological innovation in content delivery. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $391.52. 1,743,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,236. The firm has a market cap of $166.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Adobe has a 1 year low of $332.01 and a 1 year high of $587.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $394.10 and its 200 day moving average is $409.69.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $114.41. 3,181,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,904,707. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $71.97 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The company has a market cap of $273.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.22.

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Shares of RUN stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.21. 16,088,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,624,047. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.61. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.54. 619,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.53. The stock has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $129.95 and a 12-month high of $198.00.

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Rocket Companies stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,175,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,581,306. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -482.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38.

