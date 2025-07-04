Esports Stocks Worth Watching – July 1st

PENN Entertainment, Sphere Entertainment, Madison Square Garden, Insight Enterprises, and NIP Group are the five Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is tied to competitive video gaming—this can include game developers and publishers, hardware manufacturers, tournament organizers, and streaming platforms. Buying these stocks lets investors gain exposure to the fast-growing esports market, where revenues stem from sponsorships, media rights, merchandise and in-game purchases, and whose performance is influenced by game releases, tournament viewership and industry partnerships. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

NASDAQ:PENN traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.22. 1,636,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,851,235. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.57. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $23.08.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

NYSE:SPHR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.20. The stock had a trading volume of 450,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.65. Sphere Entertainment has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $50.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Madison Square Garden (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

NYSE:MSGS traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.71. 72,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,360. Madison Square Garden has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $237.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 984.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Insight Enterprises stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.74. 76,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $126.10 and a one year high of $228.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.02.

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

Shares of NIP Group stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.46. 967,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,153. NIP Group has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02.

