J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $10,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $148.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.43.

JBHT stock opened at $151.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.84. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.79 and a 12-month high of $200.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, COO Nicholas Hobbs purchased 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.75 per share, with a total value of $199,916.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 91,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,995.25. This represents a 1.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

