Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $358,000 Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 87,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balance Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,056,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $93.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.58 and a 1-year high of $93.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.36.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

