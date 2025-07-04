Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 892 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP opened at $26.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $27.06.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

