New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,101 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,395 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Akamai Technologies worth $10,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,080 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,143 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.8% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 438 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $1,004,273.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,079.75. This represents a 23.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 3,927 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $333,873.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,981.18. This represents a 26.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $79.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $106.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

