Chinese Stocks To Follow Now – July 1st

Wynn Resorts, Duolingo, Diageo, Mettler-Toledo International, UP Fintech, Regencell Bioscience, and LZ Technology are the seven Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity securities issued by companies headquartered in the People’s Republic of China. They trade on domestic exchanges such as Shanghai and Shenzhen (often as A-shares or B-shares), as well as on international markets via Hong Kong H-shares or U.S.?listed ADRs, and they represent ownership stakes in Chinese firms subject to local regulations and currency considerations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $7.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,962,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.37. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $107.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.15.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of Duolingo stock traded down $13.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $396.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,818. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $474.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Duolingo has a one year low of $145.05 and a one year high of $544.93.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

NYSE:DEO traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.42. 505,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.58. Diageo has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $142.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.82 and a 200 day moving average of $112.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $51.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,226.61. The stock had a trading volume of 33,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.38. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $946.69 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,138.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,196.50.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGR traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.51. 2,088,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,483,277. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81. UP Fintech has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Regencell Bioscience (RGC)

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder.

Shares of Regencell Bioscience stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.11. 176,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,128,471. Regencell Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $83.60.

LZ Technology (LZMH)

As a holding company with no material operations of its own, LZ Technology conducts its operations through its operating entities formed in the PRC, primarily Lianzhang Portal and its subsidiaries. For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, the Company had a total of 247 and 255 customers, respectively, who entered into contracts with the Company to purchase the Company’s products and services.

NASDAQ LZMH traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.31. 89,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,348. LZ Technology has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $32.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64.

