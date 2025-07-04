Top Dividend Stocks To Watch Today – July 2nd

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Ford Motor, Vale, and Merck & Co., Inc. are the five Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders—usually in cash—on a regular basis (often quarterly). Investors in dividend stocks seek both the steady income these payments provide and the potential for long-term capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of NASDAQ TSLL traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 179,867,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,949,398. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.73. 64,473,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,853,164. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.14.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

F traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $11.76. 95,369,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,372,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Shares of Vale stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.27. 86,336,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,481,713. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vale has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $82.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,913,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,187,721. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $129.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $206.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.14 and its 200 day moving average is $87.35.

